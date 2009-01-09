So a Mormon missionary walks into a gay bar...

Steven Wilson
Steven met a Mormon missionary in a gay bar twenty years ago, joined his church, has lived with him ever since.

But apparently, nobody in this story is actually gay.

Check out FAIR Blog for the inside scoop.


Posted by Chino Blanco
blog comments powered by Disqus
ChinoBlanco on Twitter

    LdC

    News and views on NOM, marriage equality and the Mormon church from a former LDS missionary. This site is not affiliated with The National Organization for Marriage or The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. © Copyright 2009 by Chino Blanco. All Rights Reserved.

    Add to Technorati Favorites