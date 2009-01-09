"Disciples" explores three exmormon lives

From the director:

"Disciples" explores the lives of three openly gay exmormons who all left the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in pursuit of equality, sometimes at great personal cost. The film documents the unique experiences and challenges that gay men face in a religion that places a premium on so-called "traditional marriage." The Mormon church, through its staunch support of Proposition 8 -- California's gay marriage ban -- has demonstrated its inability to help gay mormons bridge the gap between their sexual identity and their belief system.

JMC437 Films presents

A production of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication

Executive Produced by John Booth
Produced by Desiree Salazar
Shot and edited by Alexander Rosen
Directed by Jordan Currier

