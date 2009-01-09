2010′s twenty most talked-about tenuously-Mormon superstars

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Which of these fabulous X-Mormons had the biggest impact in 2010?

Vote now! (or better yet, spend the next few minutes scrolling down and clicking the links to our nominee bios before you do!)

Elna Baker
Elna Baker
Author, The New York Regional Mormon Singles Halloween Dance

Bruce Bastian
Bruce Bastian
Businessman, philanthropist and social activist

Roy Halladay
Roy Halladay
Major League Baseball pitcher

Kristine Haglund
Kristine Haglund
Editor, Dialogue Journal

Merrill Oates
Merrill Oates
Online learning and mobile communication technologies wizard

Terry Tempest Williams
Terry Tempest Williams
Author, naturalist, and conservationist

Daniel Johnson
Daniel Johnson
Founder, I am an Ex Mormon video project

Holly Welker
Holly Welker
Writer, HuffPo and everywhere

Micah McAllister
Micah McAllister
Founder, Life After Mormonism online community

Joseph R. Stromberg
Joseph R. Stromberg
Independent historian and columnist

Steve Benson
Steve Benson
Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist

Eric Ethington
Eric Ethington
Founder, PRIDE in Utah

Michelle Paradise
Michelle Paradise
Actress, writer and producer

Brian Keith Dalton
Brian Keith Dalton
Mr. Deity

Jeff Ricks
Jeff Ricks
Founder, PostMormon online community

Reed Cowan
Reed Cowan
Documentary filmmaker

Monica Bielanko
Monica Bielanko
Author, The Girl Who

Karl Butcher
Karl Butcher
Founder, r/exmormon

Eliza Dushku
Eliza Dushku
Actress, activist

Kate Kendell
Kate Kendell
Executive Director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights

Poll open until Feb 11th 22:00 GMT, but don't wait, Vote Now!!

Make no mistake, winning the William Law X-Mormon of the Year award is a highly sought-after honor.

And to top it off, the winner will receive a free T-shirt (emblazoned with this awesome prestigious graphic)!!

The winner will receive two tickets to:



With cash prizes to console our 2nd and 3rd place finishers.

Posted by Chino Blanco
blog comments powered by Disqus
ChinoBlanco on Twitter

    LdC

    News and views on NOM, marriage equality and the Mormon church from a former LDS missionary. This site is not affiliated with The National Organization for Marriage or The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. © Copyright 2009 by Chino Blanco. All Rights Reserved.

    Add to Technorati Favorites