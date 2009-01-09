2010′s twenty most talked-about tenuously-Mormon superstars

Which of these fabulous X-Mormons had the biggest impact in 2010?
Vote now! (or better yet, spend the next few minutes scrolling down and clicking the links to our nominee bios before you do!)
Elna Baker
Author, The New York Regional Mormon Singles Halloween Dance
Bruce Bastian
Businessman, philanthropist and social activist
Roy Halladay
Major League Baseball pitcher
Kristine Haglund
Editor, Dialogue Journal
Merrill Oates
Online learning and mobile communication technologies wizard
Terry Tempest Williams
Author, naturalist, and conservationist
Daniel Johnson
Founder, I am an Ex Mormon video project
Holly Welker
Writer, HuffPo and everywhere
Micah McAllister
Founder, Life After Mormonism online community
Joseph R. Stromberg
Independent historian and columnist
Steve Benson
Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist
Eric Ethington
Founder, PRIDE in Utah
Michelle Paradise
Actress, writer and producer
Brian Keith Dalton
Mr. Deity
Jeff Ricks
Founder, PostMormon online community
Reed Cowan
Documentary filmmaker
Monica Bielanko
Author, The Girl Who
Karl Butcher
Founder, r/exmormon
Eliza Dushku
Actress, activist
Kate Kendell
Executive Director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights
Poll open until Feb 11th 22:00 GMT, but don't wait, Vote Now!!
Make no mistake, winning the William Law X-Mormon of the Year award is a highly sought-after honor.
The winner will receive two tickets to:
With cash prizes to console our 2nd and 3rd place finishers.