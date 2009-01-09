It's a family affair: The Leavitts leave Mormonism behind for good

It's no secret that the Mormon gerontocracy resents the Intertoobz.

Here's the latest reason why they probably should.



Far and away the best "... and I'm an exmormon" video I've seen yet.

The Mormons paid for Prop 8 thinking they could persuade California that some families are better than others.

In a startling new trend, the best Mormon families are now choosing to leave their church.

Karma.

Posted by Chino Blanco
