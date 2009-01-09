Jimmy Carter: Is the country ready for Fred Karger?



Transcript:
Well, I think the entire population of America has come tremendous strides forward in dealing with the issue of gays, and I would say that the answer is "Yes" ... I don't know about next election, but I think in the near future -- because step-by-step we have realized that this issue of homosexuality has the same adverse and progressive elements as when we dealt with the race issue fifty (or forty) years ago. So, I would say that the country is getting acclimated to a president who might be female, who might (obviously now) be black, and who might be, as well, a gay person. Yes, I would say the answer is "yes."
Posted by Chino Blanco
    © Copyright 2009 by Chino Blanco. All Rights Reserved.

