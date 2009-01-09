Fred Karger joins Marc Ambinder to talk GOP debates, DADT, and shaking things up

December 2, 2010: Fred Karger and Marc Ambinder discuss Fred's campaign for the White House,
GOP presidential debates, Iowa caucus hurdles, independent voters, progressive Republican politics,
Obama, Don't Ask Don't Tell, and shaking things up:



Posted by Chino Blanco
