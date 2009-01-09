“Hi, my name is Mike and I’m an Ex Mormon.”


Growing up in the church I believed most everything I was taught, from time to time something wouldn’t make sense and I would think about it for a moment then discard my concern to keep my mind pure. I remember wondering at a young age why we didn’t kill adulterers or blasphemers; the same person that god would have stoned ages back can now with a little time get a temple recommend and pursue an eternal partnership. I didn’t understand so I pushed it aside because I had a feeling that it was all true and I wasn’t going to let a little concern sideswipe my deep feelings. I served an honorable full time mission and sometimes people would talk to us missionaries about this fact or that fact that contradicted church teachings and I briskly ignored evidences levied at the church. I remember one fellow told me that the Smithsonian museum had evidence or information that proved The Book of Mormon false one way or another. I assured this misguided fellow that Heavenly father will reveal the evidence of The Book of Mormon’s truth at the second coming and that all the contrary evidence in the world will not overturn gods work.
Read more of Mike's exit story at I Am An Ex Mormon.

“Hi,

Posted by Chino Blanco
blog comments powered by Disqus
ChinoBlanco on Twitter

    LdC

    News and views on NOM, marriage equality and the Mormon church from a former LDS missionary. This site is not affiliated with The National Organization for Marriage or The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. © Copyright 2009 by Chino Blanco. All Rights Reserved.

    Add to Technorati Favorites