Survey: Exploration of Experiences of and Resources for Same-sex Attracted Latter Day Saints

If you (or someone you know):

1) has ever been a member of the LDS church, and

2) has ever experienced same-sex attraction of any kind -- please follow (or forward) the link to this survey:

http://lds-ssa-survey.com

It's a study being conducted by Utah State University, and could have very important implications for LGBTQ Mormons in the U.S.

Thanks in advance.

