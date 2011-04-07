Fred Karger will be onstage for the May 5th Republican debate

Salon weighs in: South Carolina GOP confirms five clowns for first 2012 debate
April 7, 2011
Saying that he would be "delighted to participate in the May 5, 2011 South Carolina Republican Party and Fox News Channel Debate in Greenville, South Carolina," Fred became the third candidate to say that he will attend, joining potential candidates Rick Santorum and Buddy Roemer.
Karger sent a Memorandum (below) to South Carolina Republican Party and Fox News leadership: Karen Floyd, Chair, South Carolina Republican Party; Joel Sawyer, Executive Director, South Carolina Republican Party; Rupert Murdoch, Chairman and CEO, News Corporation and Roger Ailes, President, Fox News Channel.
Karger, fresh from his upset victory over Mitt Romney in the St. Anselm College Straw Poll last week, looks forward to his inclusion in the first debate: CLICK HERE
On March 22nd, Karger met with Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Reince Priebus, Vice Chair Sharon Day and Chief-of-Staff Jeff Larson in Washington, DC. They offered to include a representative of his campaign in all future RNC meetings, and extended the use of RNC facilities and its research, just like they do for all candidates.
Karger told Roll Call, that "they rolled out the red carpet for me." CLICK HERE
See Karger's Memorandum:
TO: Mrs. Karen Floyd, Chair, South Carolina Republican Party
Mr. Joel Sawyer, Executive Director, South Carolina Republican Party
Mr. Rupert Murdoch, Chairman and CEO, News Corporation
Mr. Roger Ailes, President, Fox News Channel
VIA EMAIL
DATE: April 5, 2011
RE: South Carolina Debate
I am delighted to participate in the May 5, 2011 South Carolina Republican Party and Fox News Channel Debate in Greenville, South Carolina.
I echo Rick Santorum’s sentiment that now is the time that we must fully commit to the primary process so that Republicans nationwide can choose the candidate whose message will best beat President Obama in 2012.
I have spent a lifetime in Republican politics, and during the past thirteen months have travelled all over this great nation. I have made well over 25 trips from my home in California to early primary and caucus states. I am very much looking forward to a return trip to the Palmetto State, my first as a declared Presidential candidate, later this month.
On March 23, 2011, I became the first serious Republican candidate to file for President with the Federal Election Commission (US News & World Report: CLICK HERE). I was the first to announce his intention to consider running in April 2010, and the first to establish an Exploratory Committee back in July 2010. Recently, I became the first and only Republican candidate to pass the FEC’s fundraising threshold to become an official candidate for President of the United States.
My win in last week’s New Hampshire Straw Poll (Forbes Magazine: CLICK HERE) demonstrates that my vision for America strikes a chord with voters. I beat Mitt Romney by 2% points right in his own backyard.
Your debate will allow us to show the nation a wide variety of alternatives to President Obama. Mitt Romney said it best, “The more people we have on the stage in those debates, talking about different ideas and different approaches, the better.”
Last month I met with Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus, Vice Chair Sharon Day and Chief-of-Staff Jeff Larson. They welcomed me to the RNC, and pledged to include my staff in all RNC meetings and briefings for declared and likely Presidential candidates. We are all committed to working aggressively to find the best Republican candidate to defeat President Obama.
I fully support South Carolina’s strong tradition of being the First-in-the-South Primary in the 2012 Republican Primary season.
Best regards,
Fred Karger
